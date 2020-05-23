All apartments in Cooper City
5214 SW 116th Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:10 AM

5214 SW 116th Ave

5214 SW 116th Avenue · (954) 520-9685
Location

5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL 33330
Flamingo Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, duel sinks in the master bath, and large walk in shower. Dining Room has been converted to a bar fit for the nicest restaurant. This along with the tiki bar and hot tub in the spacious fenced in back yard, make it a great house for entertaining. 2 car garage and additional 2-car driveway. Close to all shopping centers, restaurants, and places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 SW 116th Ave have any available units?
5214 SW 116th Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5214 SW 116th Ave have?
Some of 5214 SW 116th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 SW 116th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5214 SW 116th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 SW 116th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5214 SW 116th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cooper City.
Does 5214 SW 116th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5214 SW 116th Ave does offer parking.
Does 5214 SW 116th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 SW 116th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 SW 116th Ave have a pool?
No, 5214 SW 116th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5214 SW 116th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5214 SW 116th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 SW 116th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 SW 116th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 SW 116th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 SW 116th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
