5214 SW 116th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, duel sinks in the master bath, and large walk in shower. Dining Room has been converted to a bar fit for the nicest restaurant. This along with the tiki bar and hot tub in the spacious fenced in back yard, make it a great house for entertaining. 2 car garage and additional 2-car driveway. Close to all shopping centers, restaurants, and places of worship.