3067 Tortola Way
Last updated May 10 2020 at 6:26 AM

3067 Tortola Way

3067 Tortola Way · (954) 394-5229
Location

3067 Tortola Way, Cooper City, FL 33024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3067 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets, high impact Windows & Doors, Walk-In Closet, Dual-Sink Vanity, Certified energy efficient design, 2-car Garage, Laundry room upstairs w/ 42" cabinets, Walking distance to Subdivision Pool, Great Opportunity. Association application required and can take 2 to 3 weeks for approval. Tenant must have credit score of 650 or higher and no criminal background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Tortola Way have any available units?
3067 Tortola Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3067 Tortola Way have?
Some of 3067 Tortola Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Tortola Way currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Tortola Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Tortola Way pet-friendly?
No, 3067 Tortola Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cooper City.
Does 3067 Tortola Way offer parking?
Yes, 3067 Tortola Way does offer parking.
Does 3067 Tortola Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3067 Tortola Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Tortola Way have a pool?
Yes, 3067 Tortola Way has a pool.
Does 3067 Tortola Way have accessible units?
No, 3067 Tortola Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Tortola Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 Tortola Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3067 Tortola Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3067 Tortola Way does not have units with air conditioning.
