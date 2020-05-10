3067 Tortola Way

Amenities
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets, high impact Windows & Doors, Walk-In Closet, Dual-Sink Vanity, Certified energy efficient design, 2-car Garage, Laundry room upstairs w/ 42" cabinets, Walking distance to Subdivision Pool, Great Opportunity. Association application required and can take 2 to 3 weeks for approval. Tenant must have credit score of 650 or higher and no criminal background.