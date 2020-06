Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in exclusive Rock Creek @ Cooper City. This lovely townhome is fully upgraded and ready for a loving family. Enjoy this bright open layout with porcelain tile floors, granite countertops, newer appliances and a/c, private backyard with plenty of space for a barbeque and extra storage. All in a great location within Cooper City school district plus providing access to parks and walkways ideal for a growing family.