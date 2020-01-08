All apartments in Conway
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

5106 Cliveden Drive

5106 Cliveden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Cliveden Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location is key for this home. Great location close to Orlando Airport and major toll roads. This single story home has updated kitchen with stainless appliances, carport, private backyard, updated master bath, split floor plan, and much more.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Cliveden Drive have any available units?
5106 Cliveden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 5106 Cliveden Drive have?
Some of 5106 Cliveden Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Cliveden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Cliveden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Cliveden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 Cliveden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5106 Cliveden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Cliveden Drive does offer parking.
Does 5106 Cliveden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Cliveden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Cliveden Drive have a pool?
No, 5106 Cliveden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Cliveden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5106 Cliveden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Cliveden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Cliveden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 Cliveden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 Cliveden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
