All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 3409 Flagan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, FL
/
3409 Flagan Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3409 Flagan Avenue

3409 Flagan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3409 Flagan Avenue, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3BD/1.5BA Home South of Downtown Orlando! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,412 square foot home is nestled in a well established neighborhood Southwest of Downtown Orlando off of Bumby Avenue and Lake Margaret Drive and just minutes to down town Orlando, Orlando International Airport, The SODO district, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy access to major roadways including SR 408, I-4, Orange Avenue, Conway Road, SR 528 and SR 417. The home features a welcoming open floor plan with two living areas each with large windows allowing for plenty of natural light and one centered around a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen and dining room open to the living areas perfect for entertaining and the kitchen features black and stainless appliances including the refrigerator, range, over the range microwave and dishwasher and plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space. The bedrooms are both very well-sized and have easy access to the main bath while the master is expansive and contains an en-suite half bath. The fenced backyard is very large and contains a sizeable work shed/shop and covered patio area for enjoying the outdoors. Rounding out this home are 2" blinds throughout, upgraded baths, covered front porch, inside laundry/utility room with included full-size washer and dryer and great curb appeal!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5725584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Flagan Avenue have any available units?
3409 Flagan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3409 Flagan Avenue have?
Some of 3409 Flagan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Flagan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Flagan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Flagan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Flagan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Flagan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3409 Flagan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Flagan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 Flagan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Flagan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3409 Flagan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Flagan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3409 Flagan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Flagan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Flagan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 Flagan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 Flagan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Conway 1 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms
Conway 3 BedroomsConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College