3002 Illingworth Ave Available 07/15/20 Amazing Lake Access 4 Bedroom 2 baths Home! - Come see what this unique home has to offer. This home has 3 bedrooms and the 4th bedroom is more like a mother-in-law suite with its bathroom, kitchenette and side entrance door. Renovated kitchen cabinets with a newly tiled backsplash kitchen. All terrazzo flooring and plenty of natural light decorate this home. Amazing screened lanai that opens up to the large back yard with access to the lake. The home is on a quiet dead-end street with very little through traffic. Great school district!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.



$1875.00 Monthly Rent

$1875.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



