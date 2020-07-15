All apartments in Conway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3002 Illingworth Ave

3002 Illingworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Illingworth Avenue, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3002 Illingworth Ave Available 07/15/20 Amazing Lake Access 4 Bedroom 2 baths Home! - Come see what this unique home has to offer. This home has 3 bedrooms and the 4th bedroom is more like a mother-in-law suite with its bathroom, kitchenette and side entrance door. Renovated kitchen cabinets with a newly tiled backsplash kitchen. All terrazzo flooring and plenty of natural light decorate this home. Amazing screened lanai that opens up to the large back yard with access to the lake. The home is on a quiet dead-end street with very little through traffic. Great school district!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.

$1875.00 Monthly Rent
$1875.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE3284959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Illingworth Ave have any available units?
3002 Illingworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
Is 3002 Illingworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Illingworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Illingworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Illingworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Illingworth Ave offer parking?
No, 3002 Illingworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Illingworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Illingworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Illingworth Ave have a pool?
No, 3002 Illingworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Illingworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3002 Illingworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Illingworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Illingworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Illingworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Illingworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
