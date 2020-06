Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Duplex in Perfect Location - Awesome 2 bedrooms 2 bath home is in the perfect location near downtown Orlando. Close to highways, shopping, and downtown. This home has new paint new flooring and a lovely deck that is perfect for quiet times at home. Call your agent to see the home today. You won't be disappointed. This home has brand new carpeting, painting, and kitchen floors.



(RLNE5224555)