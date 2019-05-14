All apartments in Conway
2421 Geigel Ave
Last updated May 14 2019

2421 Geigel Ave

2421 Geigel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Geigel Avenue, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come and see this beauty! It is move in ready, clean and ready to go. Enter the lovely foyer and see the spacious rooms. This home is a traditional style with both formal living and dining! The living and dining rooms are large, open and ready for your large dining furniture. Windows everywhere let in all the lovely natural light. The property is in great condition! This spacious home offers a large family room, formal dining and living rooms, breakfast nook, Florida room, over-sized garage, and a shed in the fenced backyard. The kitchen is very comfortable with a great breakfast nook at one end that opens to the large cozy dining room followed by the living room. Solid wood cabinets with neutral tones so everything matches. The master bedroom is open and has it's own private bath. Lots of built in storage for clothes, and accessories. The garage is over-sized and also has extra storage as well. This street is one of the best in the area. In close proximity to the Fort Gatlin Recreation Center with basketball, tennis and heated pool as well as super schools! The NEW Pershing K-8 school is being built right around the corner, which will surely do wonders for home values! And donGÇÖt forget about Boone High School (Go Braves!) Plenty of room for you and yours in this great home. Come and see all the beautiful features this home offers. Move in ready and fits all! NO HOA!! Home is located only minutes from Fern Creek public boat ramp with access to Lake Conway - Chain of Lakes, SODO and the Downtown District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Geigel Ave have any available units?
2421 Geigel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 2421 Geigel Ave have?
Some of 2421 Geigel Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Geigel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Geigel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Geigel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Geigel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Geigel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Geigel Ave offers parking.
Does 2421 Geigel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Geigel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Geigel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2421 Geigel Ave has a pool.
Does 2421 Geigel Ave have accessible units?
No, 2421 Geigel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Geigel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Geigel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Geigel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Geigel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
