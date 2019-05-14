2421 Geigel Ave

Amenities

Come and see this beauty! It is move in ready, clean and ready to go. Enter the lovely foyer and see the spacious rooms. This home is a traditional style with both formal living and dining! The living and dining rooms are large, open and ready for your large dining furniture. Windows everywhere let in all the lovely natural light. The property is in great condition! This spacious home offers a large family room, formal dining and living rooms, breakfast nook, Florida room, over-sized garage, and a shed in the fenced backyard. The kitchen is very comfortable with a great breakfast nook at one end that opens to the large cozy dining room followed by the living room. Solid wood cabinets with neutral tones so everything matches. The master bedroom is open and has it's own private bath. Lots of built in storage for clothes, and accessories. The garage is over-sized and also has extra storage as well. This street is one of the best in the area. In close proximity to the Fort Gatlin Recreation Center with basketball, tennis and heated pool as well as super schools! The NEW Pershing K-8 school is being built right around the corner, which will surely do wonders for home values! And donGÇÖt forget about Boone High School (Go Braves!) Plenty of room for you and yours in this great home. Come and see all the beautiful features this home offers. Move in ready and fits all! NO HOA!! Home is located only minutes from Fern Creek public boat ramp with access to Lake Conway - Chain of Lakes, SODO and the Downtown District.



