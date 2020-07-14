9815 Giaveno CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

* OPEN FOR 2021 !!!!! Enjoy the 60,000 sq ft. Clubhouse which includes tennis pro shop, bocce ball, state if the art fitness center with class instruction, lap pool, lagoon pools, tiki bar, poolside restaurant, sandy beach area with hammocks, full service salon & spa and 18 hole TPC golf course designed by Arthur Hills. Come watch sunsets on your own private lanai after enjoying the beautiful white sandy beaches of Naples & Marco Island. Close to 5th Avenue and 3rd Street, shopping and Naples airport.