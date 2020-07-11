All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

9735 Acqua CT

9735 Acqua Drive · (239) 272-0751
Location

9735 Acqua Drive, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Available July 1, 2020 Long Term or Annual Renter. Treviso Bay Resort Style living in in this First floor Turnkey furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath Turnkey Antonia Floor plan with Golf and Social Membership. Close to downtown Naples beaches, dining and shopping. Championship 18-hold TPC golf course transfer with rental. Social member transfer with access to Main clubhouse dining and lounge along with full use of the Sports complex pools, beach, poolside bar and grill, fitness center, tennis. Twin beds can be converted into King bed. Small pet with owner approval. Rent includes Water, basic cable and wifi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9735 Acqua CT have any available units?
9735 Acqua CT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9735 Acqua CT have?
Some of 9735 Acqua CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9735 Acqua CT currently offering any rent specials?
9735 Acqua CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9735 Acqua CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9735 Acqua CT is pet friendly.
Does 9735 Acqua CT offer parking?
No, 9735 Acqua CT does not offer parking.
Does 9735 Acqua CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9735 Acqua CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9735 Acqua CT have a pool?
Yes, 9735 Acqua CT has a pool.
Does 9735 Acqua CT have accessible units?
No, 9735 Acqua CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9735 Acqua CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9735 Acqua CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9735 Acqua CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9735 Acqua CT does not have units with air conditioning.
