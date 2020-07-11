9735 Acqua CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Available July 1, 2020 Long Term or Annual Renter. Treviso Bay Resort Style living in in this First floor Turnkey furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath Turnkey Antonia Floor plan with Golf and Social Membership. Close to downtown Naples beaches, dining and shopping. Championship 18-hold TPC golf course transfer with rental. Social member transfer with access to Main clubhouse dining and lounge along with full use of the Sports complex pools, beach, poolside bar and grill, fitness center, tennis. Twin beds can be converted into King bed. Small pet with owner approval. Rent includes Water, basic cable and wifi.