All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9719 Acqua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9719 Acqua
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9719 Acqua

9719 Acqua Drive · (561) 339-7003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9719 Acqua Drive, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Golfer's paradise! Tastefully decorated turnkey furnished residence with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and private laundry room. This model has a THIRD bay window in kitchen nook and has tile flooring throughout, as well as an extra storage outside. A good sized screened in patio lanai for incredible Florida outdoor living with access to yard. Treviso Bay is a private is a private golf club located within the gated community. Picturesque, beautifully maintained course which boosts a 55000 squarefoot newly opened clubhouse with restaurant, bar and monthly events. Tennis, beach area, large resort style pool, lap pool, hot tub, pickle Ball, fire pits. State of the art fitnes center with access to personal trainers, aerobics & fitness facilities, spa, Bocce and tiki bar and restaurant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 Acqua have any available units?
9719 Acqua has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9719 Acqua have?
Some of 9719 Acqua's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 Acqua currently offering any rent specials?
9719 Acqua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 Acqua pet-friendly?
No, 9719 Acqua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9719 Acqua offer parking?
No, 9719 Acqua does not offer parking.
Does 9719 Acqua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9719 Acqua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 Acqua have a pool?
Yes, 9719 Acqua has a pool.
Does 9719 Acqua have accessible units?
No, 9719 Acqua does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 Acqua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 Acqua has units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 Acqua have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 Acqua does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9719 Acqua?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity