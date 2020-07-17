9719 Acqua

Amenities

Golfer's paradise! Tastefully decorated turnkey furnished residence with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and private laundry room. This model has a THIRD bay window in kitchen nook and has tile flooring throughout, as well as an extra storage outside. A good sized screened in patio lanai for incredible Florida outdoor living with access to yard. Treviso Bay is a private is a private golf club located within the gated community. Picturesque, beautifully maintained course which boosts a 55000 squarefoot newly opened clubhouse with restaurant, bar and monthly events. Tennis, beach area, large resort style pool, lap pool, hot tub, pickle Ball, fire pits. State of the art fitnes center with access to personal trainers, aerobics & fitness facilities, spa, Bocce and tiki bar and restaurant