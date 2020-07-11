9679 Montelanico LOOP 103

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! RENTED FEB/MARCH/ APRIL 2021. Golf Membership Included! A beautiful Vitale II first floor residence impeccably maintained with long lake views offering sophisticated modern living and fabulous features throughout with some including: high tray ceilings, crown molding, built-in fireplace, laminate wood like flooring, impact resistance windows, one car garage. Welcoming foyer entry seamlessly flows into the kitchen, dining, and living area offering desired open concept living. Gourmet kitchen features 42' white cabinetry, large pantry, top of the line GE stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Wake up to lake views from your master bedroom with en-suite including a spacious walk-in closet, glassed shower & dual sinks. Step out onto your screened-lanai through pocket sliding doors enjoying endless views overlooking the lake and lush landscape. Conveniently located just steps away from Montelanico pool and guest parking. Esplanade Golf & Country Club is ideally located in North Naples and is the ultimate destination for those seeking an amenity rich lifestyle with resort style amenities.