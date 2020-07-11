All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:34 AM

9679 Montelanico LOOP 103

9679 Montelanico Loop · (239) 248-0551
Location

9679 Montelanico Loop, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! RENTED FEB/MARCH/ APRIL 2021. Golf Membership Included! A beautiful Vitale II first floor residence impeccably maintained with long lake views offering sophisticated modern living and fabulous features throughout with some including: high tray ceilings, crown molding, built-in fireplace, laminate wood like flooring, impact resistance windows, one car garage. Welcoming foyer entry seamlessly flows into the kitchen, dining, and living area offering desired open concept living. Gourmet kitchen features 42' white cabinetry, large pantry, top of the line GE stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Wake up to lake views from your master bedroom with en-suite including a spacious walk-in closet, glassed shower & dual sinks. Step out onto your screened-lanai through pocket sliding doors enjoying endless views overlooking the lake and lush landscape. Conveniently located just steps away from Montelanico pool and guest parking. Esplanade Golf & Country Club is ideally located in North Naples and is the ultimate destination for those seeking an amenity rich lifestyle with resort style amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have any available units?
9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have?
Some of 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 currently offering any rent specials?
9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 pet-friendly?
No, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 offer parking?
Yes, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 offers parking.
Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have a pool?
Yes, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 has a pool.
Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have accessible units?
No, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9679 Montelanico LOOP 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
