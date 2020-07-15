9408 Rapallo St

Amenities

Esplanade!! Bundled golf and resort community available for the 2020 season. No expense spared when designing and decorating this new home The spacious home features an open floor plan so you can enjoy the view from the living room or kitchen. The heated pool and spa overlooking the lake offer relaxation at its finest. Esplanade Country Club features resort style amenities: the centerpiece of amenities is the grand clubhouse which offers dining as well as private activity rooms tennis and larger spaces to accommodate all manner of social celebrations. In addition to the 18 hole championship golf course by Chris Wilczysnki, there?s also a tennis complex that has six Har-Tru courts (lit for play after dark), a state-of-the-art fitness center and aerobics studio, resort-style pool, lap pool and open-air bar.