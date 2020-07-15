All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9408 Rapallo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9408 Rapallo St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:28 AM

9408 Rapallo St

9408 Rapallo Street · (303) 872-9118 ext. 19
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9408 Rapallo Street, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Esplanade!! Bundled golf and resort community available for the 2020 season. No expense spared when designing and decorating this new home The spacious home features an open floor plan so you can enjoy the view from the living room or kitchen. The heated pool and spa overlooking the lake offer relaxation at its finest. Esplanade Country Club features resort style amenities: the centerpiece of amenities is the grand clubhouse which offers dining as well as private activity rooms tennis and larger spaces to accommodate all manner of social celebrations. In addition to the 18 hole championship golf course by Chris Wilczysnki, there?s also a tennis complex that has six Har-Tru courts (lit for play after dark), a state-of-the-art fitness center and aerobics studio, resort-style pool, lap pool and open-air bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Rapallo St have any available units?
9408 Rapallo St has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9408 Rapallo St have?
Some of 9408 Rapallo St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Rapallo St currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Rapallo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Rapallo St pet-friendly?
No, 9408 Rapallo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9408 Rapallo St offer parking?
Yes, 9408 Rapallo St offers parking.
Does 9408 Rapallo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9408 Rapallo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Rapallo St have a pool?
Yes, 9408 Rapallo St has a pool.
Does 9408 Rapallo St have accessible units?
No, 9408 Rapallo St does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Rapallo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 Rapallo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9408 Rapallo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9408 Rapallo St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9408 Rapallo St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity