8458 Volaro WAY

Here is a rare opportunity to rent annually in Hacienda Lakes. This 3 bedroom + den / 2 bath homes offers a beautiful setting with a lake view, and lots of light. The open concept kitchen with bar top counter seating, stainless appliances, and stylish finishes, offers the perfect setting for entertaining with ease. The split floor plan has the master bedroom on one end of the home, and the additional bedrooms and den on the opposite end. There is a laundry room for your convenience, equipped with a washer, dryer, laundry sink, and cabinets for storage. Enjoy resort style living with the community center featuring a gathering room with catering kitchen, resort style pool, tennis courts, pickle ball, and fitness center. Perfectly located, this community is located just minutes to I-75, and close to shopping, dining, downtown Naples and Marco Island beaches.