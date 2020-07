Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*** ANNUAL *** 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 1.59 ACRES IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATES *** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2zMdjmXsLtw



Lovely 3/2 Single family home on 1.59 acres in Golden Gate Estates. The home will have new appliances, upgraded paint, and modern light/fan fixtures. NO HOA and great schools make this a wonderful place to call home.

Contact us to schedule your viewing today!



Furnishings detailed in pictures have been virtually staged and do not represent the actual contents of the property.



*** Pets allowed with additional deposit. ***



***First, Last and Security required as move-in funds***



***Lawn and Trash Included in the rental rate***



(RLNE2771782)