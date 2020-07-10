All apartments in Collier County
784 Woodshire LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

784 Woodshire LN

784 Woodshire Lane · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

784 Woodshire Lane, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit J1 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Available Season 2020. What a deal! Enjoy the fabulous views of the golf course and pool from the kitchen and lanai in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium. This light and bright, remodeled unit offers plenty of room for entertaining and features a private courtyard and extra storage. All this awesomeness offered in the great community of Emerald Greens and conveniently located near shopping and just 2 miles from the beach! No pets allowed per owner. Seasonal Rentals include all utilities w/cap for electric. Annual rentals include basic cable, sewer, water, trash and require first, last and security equal to one month's rent. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Woodshire LN have any available units?
784 Woodshire LN has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 784 Woodshire LN have?
Some of 784 Woodshire LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Woodshire LN currently offering any rent specials?
784 Woodshire LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Woodshire LN pet-friendly?
No, 784 Woodshire LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 784 Woodshire LN offer parking?
No, 784 Woodshire LN does not offer parking.
Does 784 Woodshire LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 784 Woodshire LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Woodshire LN have a pool?
Yes, 784 Woodshire LN has a pool.
Does 784 Woodshire LN have accessible units?
No, 784 Woodshire LN does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Woodshire LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Woodshire LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 784 Woodshire LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 784 Woodshire LN does not have units with air conditioning.
