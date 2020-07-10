784 Woodshire LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Available Season 2020. What a deal! Enjoy the fabulous views of the golf course and pool from the kitchen and lanai in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium. This light and bright, remodeled unit offers plenty of room for entertaining and features a private courtyard and extra storage. All this awesomeness offered in the great community of Emerald Greens and conveniently located near shopping and just 2 miles from the beach! No pets allowed per owner. Seasonal Rentals include all utilities w/cap for electric. Annual rentals include basic cable, sewer, water, trash and require first, last and security equal to one month's rent. Call for your showing today!