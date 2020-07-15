All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

7755 Jewel LN

7755 Jewel Lane · (239) 227-8772
Location

7755 Jewel Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome home to the Villages at Emerald Lakes! Your new unfurnished annual rental home is located on the first floor. Emerald Lakes is located in the Pelican Marsh, Pine Ridge Middle and Barron Collier High School Zone. Collier Schools begin August 12th so make sure to make this your home before school begins! Onsite amenities at Emerald Lakes includes a clubhouse with a exercise room, 2 community pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a bocce courts, community BBQ's and a fishing pier. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1022 square feet of total living space in the condo as well as a screened lanai to enjoy the outdoors.

Please note: Washer and Dryer not included. No more than 2 vehicles in leased units and no motorcycles or trucks allowed per HOA regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Jewel LN have any available units?
7755 Jewel LN has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7755 Jewel LN have?
Some of 7755 Jewel LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Jewel LN currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Jewel LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Jewel LN pet-friendly?
No, 7755 Jewel LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7755 Jewel LN offer parking?
No, 7755 Jewel LN does not offer parking.
Does 7755 Jewel LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7755 Jewel LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Jewel LN have a pool?
Yes, 7755 Jewel LN has a pool.
Does 7755 Jewel LN have accessible units?
No, 7755 Jewel LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 Jewel LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 Jewel LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7755 Jewel LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7755 Jewel LN does not have units with air conditioning.
