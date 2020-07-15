7755 Jewel LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome home to the Villages at Emerald Lakes! Your new unfurnished annual rental home is located on the first floor. Emerald Lakes is located in the Pelican Marsh, Pine Ridge Middle and Barron Collier High School Zone. Collier Schools begin August 12th so make sure to make this your home before school begins! Onsite amenities at Emerald Lakes includes a clubhouse with a exercise room, 2 community pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a bocce courts, community BBQ's and a fishing pier. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1022 square feet of total living space in the condo as well as a screened lanai to enjoy the outdoors.



Please note: Washer and Dryer not included. No more than 2 vehicles in leased units and no motorcycles or trucks allowed per HOA regulations.