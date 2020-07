Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Available off season 2020 and Nov/Dec 2020 and Jan 2021. The Orchards is centrally located in North Naples, just two minutes to the shops at the Galleria and next to Publix. Less than 5 miles to the Ritz and Vanderbilt Beach. Bright and sunny unit with high ceilings, tastefully turnkey furnished. Enjoy long lake views from your lanai. Community offers Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and exercise room.