757 Wiggins Lake DR

Just West of US 41, Wiggins Lakes: A short drive to Vanderbilt Beach, as well as the Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and Whole Foods at Mercato, makes this a convenient location to enjoy Naples for your winter vacation.This immaculate, move-in ready, 1st floor, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, condominium enjoys a quiet preserve view.Offering split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, spacious Great Room, tiled floors throughout, large closets in each bedroom, and hurricane and thermal glass windows throughout, including the sliders on the enclosed screened Lanai. The Living Room has a comfortable L-shaped couch, two matching side chairs, lamps and accompany tables, and flat-screen TV.The Kitchen has an open concept, bar with 2 stools, and updated appliances.The Dining area had a rectangular table and seating for four. The spacious Master Suite has a King-Size bed, 2 large closets, slider doors onto the Lanai, private bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and a ceramic-floor tile.The 1st guest bedroom has a queen size bed, dresser; the 2nd guest bedroom has twin beds and they share a bathroom, with a combination tub/shower. This property has its own covered parking space with a storage unit.