All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 757 Wiggins Lake DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
757 Wiggins Lake DR
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:27 PM

757 Wiggins Lake DR

757 Wiggins Lake Drive · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

757 Wiggins Lake Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Just West of US 41, Wiggins Lakes: A short drive to Vanderbilt Beach, as well as the Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and Whole Foods at Mercato, makes this a convenient location to enjoy Naples for your winter vacation.This immaculate, move-in ready, 1st floor, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, condominium enjoys a quiet preserve view.Offering split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, spacious Great Room, tiled floors throughout, large closets in each bedroom, and hurricane and thermal glass windows throughout, including the sliders on the enclosed screened Lanai. The Living Room has a comfortable L-shaped couch, two matching side chairs, lamps and accompany tables, and flat-screen TV.The Kitchen has an open concept, bar with 2 stools, and updated appliances.The Dining area had a rectangular table and seating for four. The spacious Master Suite has a King-Size bed, 2 large closets, slider doors onto the Lanai, private bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and a ceramic-floor tile.The 1st guest bedroom has a queen size bed, dresser; the 2nd guest bedroom has twin beds and they share a bathroom, with a combination tub/shower. This property has its own covered parking space with a storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have any available units?
757 Wiggins Lake DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have?
Some of 757 Wiggins Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Wiggins Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
757 Wiggins Lake DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Wiggins Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 757 Wiggins Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR offer parking?
Yes, 757 Wiggins Lake DR offers parking.
Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 Wiggins Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have a pool?
No, 757 Wiggins Lake DR does not have a pool.
Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 757 Wiggins Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Wiggins Lake DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Wiggins Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Wiggins Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 757 Wiggins Lake DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity