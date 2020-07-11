740 Tarpon Cove DR

Amenities

This FULLY FURNISHED / Turn-Key second-floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 Car Garage condo is the ideal way to enjoy the Southwest FL Maintenance-Free living! Enjoy the 3 Pools and relaxed SW Florida lifestyle as the Community is only 3 miles from Wiggins Pass State Park/Beach and 9 miles from Bonita Beach Park. Partake in a variety of nearby restaurants and shopping - most are less than 1 mile from this open-concept condo. Have a furry companion? Owners will allow 1 pet, up to 40 pounds, cat or dog, upon payment of a non-refundable pet deposit. NOTE: An Annual 1-Year Lease is $2,500 per month, with the option to renew for another term. High-Season Rental months are from JAN - APR for $3,600 per month - minimum 30 days. All rentals includes water, sewer, basic cable and internet.