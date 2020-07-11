All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 740 Tarpon Cove DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
740 Tarpon Cove DR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:20 PM

740 Tarpon Cove DR

740 Tarpon Cove Drive · (214) 577-8967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

740 Tarpon Cove Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This FULLY FURNISHED / Turn-Key second-floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 Car Garage condo is the ideal way to enjoy the Southwest FL Maintenance-Free living! Enjoy the 3 Pools and relaxed SW Florida lifestyle as the Community is only 3 miles from Wiggins Pass State Park/Beach and 9 miles from Bonita Beach Park. Partake in a variety of nearby restaurants and shopping - most are less than 1 mile from this open-concept condo. Have a furry companion? Owners will allow 1 pet, up to 40 pounds, cat or dog, upon payment of a non-refundable pet deposit. NOTE: An Annual 1-Year Lease is $2,500 per month, with the option to renew for another term. High-Season Rental months are from JAN - APR for $3,600 per month - minimum 30 days. All rentals includes water, sewer, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have any available units?
740 Tarpon Cove DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have?
Some of 740 Tarpon Cove DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Tarpon Cove DR currently offering any rent specials?
740 Tarpon Cove DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Tarpon Cove DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Tarpon Cove DR is pet friendly.
Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR offer parking?
Yes, 740 Tarpon Cove DR offers parking.
Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Tarpon Cove DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have a pool?
Yes, 740 Tarpon Cove DR has a pool.
Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have accessible units?
No, 740 Tarpon Cove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Tarpon Cove DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Tarpon Cove DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Tarpon Cove DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 740 Tarpon Cove DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity