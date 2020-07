Amenities

Vacation or Annual rental available. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo located at Newcastle/Berkshire Lakes. Turnkey, ready to move in. Walking distance to Newcastle community pool. There is also a master pool and tennis courts available for tenant(s) use. Large lake with a walking path. Only a few minutes to Publix, pharmacy, shopping, restaurants and approximately 6 miles to Naples beautiful beaches. No pets allowed.