7057 Timberland CIR

Beautiful furnished home in Autumn Woods available for rent annually or seasonally! Walking distance to the community pool. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, and luxurious master suite with an updated bathroom featuring both a roman tub and separate walk-in shower. The guest bath has also been updated. Located on a preserve lot with an oversized lanai..it's the perfect place to relax and enjoy a good book! Autumn Woods is conveniently located in North Naples, just minutes to all area attractions. Only a few miles to the beach!! This gated community has a pool, hot tub, fitness room, basketball, tennis, walking trails and more! Call today!!