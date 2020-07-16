All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7057 Timberland CIR

7057 Timberland Circle · (239) 370-4797
Location

7057 Timberland Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful furnished home in Autumn Woods available for rent annually or seasonally! Walking distance to the community pool. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, and luxurious master suite with an updated bathroom featuring both a roman tub and separate walk-in shower. The guest bath has also been updated. Located on a preserve lot with an oversized lanai..it's the perfect place to relax and enjoy a good book! Autumn Woods is conveniently located in North Naples, just minutes to all area attractions. Only a few miles to the beach!! This gated community has a pool, hot tub, fitness room, basketball, tennis, walking trails and more! Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 Timberland CIR have any available units?
7057 Timberland CIR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7057 Timberland CIR have?
Some of 7057 Timberland CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7057 Timberland CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Timberland CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 Timberland CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7057 Timberland CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7057 Timberland CIR offer parking?
No, 7057 Timberland CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7057 Timberland CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7057 Timberland CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 Timberland CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7057 Timberland CIR has a pool.
Does 7057 Timberland CIR have accessible units?
No, 7057 Timberland CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 Timberland CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7057 Timberland CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7057 Timberland CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7057 Timberland CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
