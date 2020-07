6838 Lantana Bridge RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

CALUSA BAY CLUB CONDO FEATURES CARRIAGE HOME ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. TWO BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM, AND LARGE LANAI WITH SERENE LAKE VIEW AND LIGHTED FOUNTAIN. THE KITHCEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. HOME SERVICE CONTRACT COVER APPLIANCES, PLUMBING AND AC. CLUBHOUSE FEATURES TWO RESORT POOLS, HOT TUB, SOCIAL ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SEPARATE BUILDING FOR THE FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS SECURITY AND PRIVACY. AMAZING LOCATION MINUTES FROM MERCATO, WATERSIDE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, TRADER JOES, WHOLE FOODS, AND THE ARTIS PHIL. MINUTES TO VANDERBILT OR SEAGATE BEACHES. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN

OLDE NAPLES FAMOUS 5TH AVE AND 3RD STREET SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, ART SHOWS, FARMERS MARKET.

CONDO IS FULLY FURNISHED AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN.