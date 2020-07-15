All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 6650 Beach Resort DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
6650 Beach Resort DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6650 Beach Resort DR

6650 Beach Resort Drive · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees. Enjoy a 600 foot lazy river pool, large clubhouse with a dance floor, library, brick paver walkways & parking areas, shuffleboard court, tennis center, bocce ball court, and lap pool. This condo is beautifully decorated and features views of the lake and volcano fountain. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, a formal dining area for 6, a screened-in lanai, laundry room, and an over-sized one car garage completes the package. Conveniently located close to downtown Naples beaches and Marco Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Beach Resort DR have any available units?
6650 Beach Resort DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6650 Beach Resort DR have?
Some of 6650 Beach Resort DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 Beach Resort DR currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Beach Resort DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Beach Resort DR pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Beach Resort DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6650 Beach Resort DR offer parking?
Yes, 6650 Beach Resort DR offers parking.
Does 6650 Beach Resort DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 Beach Resort DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Beach Resort DR have a pool?
Yes, 6650 Beach Resort DR has a pool.
Does 6650 Beach Resort DR have accessible units?
No, 6650 Beach Resort DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Beach Resort DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 Beach Resort DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 Beach Resort DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 Beach Resort DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6650 Beach Resort DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity