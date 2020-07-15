6650 Beach Resort DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bocce court

Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees. Enjoy a 600 foot lazy river pool, large clubhouse with a dance floor, library, brick paver walkways & parking areas, shuffleboard court, tennis center, bocce ball court, and lap pool. This condo is beautifully decorated and features views of the lake and volcano fountain. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, a formal dining area for 6, a screened-in lanai, laundry room, and an over-sized one car garage completes the package. Conveniently located close to downtown Naples beaches and Marco Island.