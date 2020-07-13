6525 Monterey PT

Amenities

A spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in centrally-located Marbella Lakes off of Livingston (south of Pine Ridge). This large home has an open floor plan with decorator furnishings. The master bedroom is positioned separately from the other three bedrooms, and faces south towards the lake. The master bath has his/hers sinks, a tiled shower and a large soaking tub. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large flat screen televisions, and wireless internet. Marbella Lakes has tennis facilities and a first-rate community pool and clubhouse.