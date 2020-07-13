All apartments in Collier County
6525 Monterey PT.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6525 Monterey PT

6525 Monterey Point · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6525 Monterey Point, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
A spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in centrally-located Marbella Lakes off of Livingston (south of Pine Ridge). This large home has an open floor plan with decorator furnishings. The master bedroom is positioned separately from the other three bedrooms, and faces south towards the lake. The master bath has his/hers sinks, a tiled shower and a large soaking tub. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large flat screen televisions, and wireless internet. Marbella Lakes has tennis facilities and a first-rate community pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 Monterey PT have any available units?
6525 Monterey PT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6525 Monterey PT have?
Some of 6525 Monterey PT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 Monterey PT currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Monterey PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Monterey PT pet-friendly?
No, 6525 Monterey PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6525 Monterey PT offer parking?
No, 6525 Monterey PT does not offer parking.
Does 6525 Monterey PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6525 Monterey PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Monterey PT have a pool?
Yes, 6525 Monterey PT has a pool.
Does 6525 Monterey PT have accessible units?
No, 6525 Monterey PT does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 Monterey PT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 Monterey PT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6525 Monterey PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6525 Monterey PT does not have units with air conditioning.
