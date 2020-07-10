All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

6427 Pembroke Way

6427 Pembroke Way · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL 34112
Sabal Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6427 Pembroke Way · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage, interior designed home with amazing water view and a wide-open feel, with tiled floors that look like wood planks in the living area and kitchen. Over sized island in the large, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances with spacious and comfortable living space. Kitchen/lanai pass-through gives the feeling of living outdoors while looking over the luxurious pool and waterway. You will enjoy this amazing, unobstructed view of the waterway. This gated community has the comfort of security with every amenity you could want. Isles of Collier Preserve is so close to downtown Naples, beaches, shopping and dining. Location is key and this community adds some adventure too... if you enjoy kayaking, biking and the great outdoors, welcome! Old Florida style clubhouse, resort pool, lap pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball and community activities.

Rental Rates:

January-March $9500 per month
May-October $5000 per month

***12% state and county tourist tax in addition to rental rate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Pembroke Way have any available units?
6427 Pembroke Way has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6427 Pembroke Way have?
Some of 6427 Pembroke Way's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6427 Pembroke Way currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Pembroke Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Pembroke Way pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Pembroke Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6427 Pembroke Way offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Pembroke Way offers parking.
Does 6427 Pembroke Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Pembroke Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Pembroke Way have a pool?
Yes, 6427 Pembroke Way has a pool.
Does 6427 Pembroke Way have accessible units?
No, 6427 Pembroke Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Pembroke Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Pembroke Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Pembroke Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Pembroke Way does not have units with air conditioning.
