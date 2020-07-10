6427 Pembroke Way

Amenities

***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2



Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage, interior designed home with amazing water view and a wide-open feel, with tiled floors that look like wood planks in the living area and kitchen. Over sized island in the large, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances with spacious and comfortable living space. Kitchen/lanai pass-through gives the feeling of living outdoors while looking over the luxurious pool and waterway. You will enjoy this amazing, unobstructed view of the waterway. This gated community has the comfort of security with every amenity you could want. Isles of Collier Preserve is so close to downtown Naples, beaches, shopping and dining. Location is key and this community adds some adventure too... if you enjoy kayaking, biking and the great outdoors, welcome! Old Florida style clubhouse, resort pool, lap pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball and community activities.



Rental Rates:



January-March $9500 per month

May-October $5000 per month



***12% state and county tourist tax in addition to rental rate



No Pets Allowed



