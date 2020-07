Amenities

granite counters gym pool clubhouse hot tub ice maker

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Lovely second floor, corner residence with a wide view of golf course and lake. Steps away from the community pool and club house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. Two master suites. This home has an extra wide hallway creating a spacious, open, bright and airy space. This is a smaller development located within The Strand. In addition to The Trophy Club amenities, tenants will have access to The Strand's club house, pool, spa, restaurant, exercise room, etc.