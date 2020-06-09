All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

6025 Pinnacle LN

6025 Pinnacle Lane · (239) 325-3516
Location

6025 Pinnacle Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
Rarely available within The Strand, this 2 bedroom + den/2 bath corner condominium in The Pinnacle offers beautiful views overlooking the golf course. The Living area offers a couch, loveseat, chair and end table, coffee table and armoire with large TV. VCR, DVD player. The Master suite has a King-size bed, with a floral bedspread, set with all matching white headboard, end tables, drawers, and TV. The second bedroom offers twin size beds with green floral matching bedspreads, white headboards, drawers, and end table. The Den has a queen-size pullout couch, desk/chair, dresser and matching end tables. The Dining area offers a white pine table and matching chairs for four. The patio has a glass-top table, four chairs and a chaise lounge. The Kitchen has an eat-in dining area for four, all white kitchen cabinets and upgraded G.E. appliances. There is a wonderful golf course view from the living, kitchen and master bedroom areas. This cheerful condo has a full golf membership at the Clubhouse. Enjoy, dining, exercise, tennis, and golf with a transfer fee of $609.50, no green fees, $25.00 cart fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Pinnacle LN have any available units?
6025 Pinnacle LN has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6025 Pinnacle LN have?
Some of 6025 Pinnacle LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Pinnacle LN currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Pinnacle LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Pinnacle LN pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Pinnacle LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6025 Pinnacle LN offer parking?
No, 6025 Pinnacle LN does not offer parking.
Does 6025 Pinnacle LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6025 Pinnacle LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Pinnacle LN have a pool?
No, 6025 Pinnacle LN does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Pinnacle LN have accessible units?
No, 6025 Pinnacle LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Pinnacle LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Pinnacle LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 Pinnacle LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 Pinnacle LN does not have units with air conditioning.
