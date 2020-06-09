6025 Pinnacle LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym tennis court

Rarely available within The Strand, this 2 bedroom + den/2 bath corner condominium in The Pinnacle offers beautiful views overlooking the golf course. The Living area offers a couch, loveseat, chair and end table, coffee table and armoire with large TV. VCR, DVD player. The Master suite has a King-size bed, with a floral bedspread, set with all matching white headboard, end tables, drawers, and TV. The second bedroom offers twin size beds with green floral matching bedspreads, white headboards, drawers, and end table. The Den has a queen-size pullout couch, desk/chair, dresser and matching end tables. The Dining area offers a white pine table and matching chairs for four. The patio has a glass-top table, four chairs and a chaise lounge. The Kitchen has an eat-in dining area for four, all white kitchen cabinets and upgraded G.E. appliances. There is a wonderful golf course view from the living, kitchen and master bedroom areas. This cheerful condo has a full golf membership at the Clubhouse. Enjoy, dining, exercise, tennis, and golf with a transfer fee of $609.50, no green fees, $25.00 cart fee.