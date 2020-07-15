5961 Paradise CIR.

Amenities

North Naples location, Golf Course and Lake View, Southern Rear Exposure and within steps of the clubhouse and tennis courts. This 3/3 attached villa with private pool offers a unique courtyard design that has both the courtyard as well as rear view. The cabana is excellent for guests, entertaining for your favorite friends and family. A true and fantastic floor plan with no wasted space, excellent natural light and so much more. Some of the features include New AC for main house as well as cabana, new refrigerator, new tile in the master bath with glass shower enclosure, newly added screened lanai, not to mention an Aqualink pool system with new filter, tile on the diagonal, ceiling fans, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, storm protection, Hunter blinds, baby gate around the pool and more. The Strand offers 27 holes a 55,000 square foot clubhouse, 8 tennis courts, exercise facility, dining and community pool. Golfer? The Strand offers several different lifestyles depending on your preferences,