Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:47 PM

5961 Paradise CIR

5961 Paradise Circle · (239) 281-7638
Location

5961 Paradise Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-9 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
tennis court
North Naples location, Golf Course and Lake View, Southern Rear Exposure and within steps of the clubhouse and tennis courts. This 3/3 attached villa with private pool offers a unique courtyard design that has both the courtyard as well as rear view. The cabana is excellent for guests, entertaining for your favorite friends and family. A true and fantastic floor plan with no wasted space, excellent natural light and so much more. Some of the features include New AC for main house as well as cabana, new refrigerator, new tile in the master bath with glass shower enclosure, newly added screened lanai, not to mention an Aqualink pool system with new filter, tile on the diagonal, ceiling fans, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, storm protection, Hunter blinds, baby gate around the pool and more. The Strand offers 27 holes a 55,000 square foot clubhouse, 8 tennis courts, exercise facility, dining and community pool. Golfer? The Strand offers several different lifestyles depending on your preferences,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5961 Paradise CIR have any available units?
5961 Paradise CIR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5961 Paradise CIR have?
Some of 5961 Paradise CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5961 Paradise CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5961 Paradise CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5961 Paradise CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5961 Paradise CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5961 Paradise CIR offer parking?
No, 5961 Paradise CIR does not offer parking.
Does 5961 Paradise CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5961 Paradise CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5961 Paradise CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5961 Paradise CIR has a pool.
Does 5961 Paradise CIR have accessible units?
No, 5961 Paradise CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5961 Paradise CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5961 Paradise CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5961 Paradise CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5961 Paradise CIR has units with air conditioning.

