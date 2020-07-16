5901 Ashford LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

One of Naples' most desirable gated communities! Serene lake and golf course views from this two story detached villa residence in Ana's Place in The Strand. Tastefully furnished in a Florida style decor scheme with fresh and modern color tones throughout. Main living level comprises of the living room, dining room, kitchen, master suite, full office and powder room. The second level boasts a second master suite with private open sundeck, a family room loft as well as two more bedrooms and guest bath. High ceilings in the main living area give the feeling of open and expanded living space. This residence boasts its own private screened heated pool & spa and built-in electric grill on the lanai. Enjoy the exclusive social amenities The Strand has to offer including a gorgeous 32,000 square foot full service clubhouse with formal and casual dining, main club heated pool and spa, internet communication center with fax service, pro-shop, exercise facility, tennis club, unique botanical gardens and security guarded gated entry. * Tenant to pay a $10 fee (per decal) for an issuance of a gate decal in order to gain access into the community.