Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5901 Ashford LN

5901 Ashford Lane · (239) 285-1198
Location

5901 Ashford Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
One of Naples' most desirable gated communities! Serene lake and golf course views from this two story detached villa residence in Ana's Place in The Strand. Tastefully furnished in a Florida style decor scheme with fresh and modern color tones throughout. Main living level comprises of the living room, dining room, kitchen, master suite, full office and powder room. The second level boasts a second master suite with private open sundeck, a family room loft as well as two more bedrooms and guest bath. High ceilings in the main living area give the feeling of open and expanded living space. This residence boasts its own private screened heated pool & spa and built-in electric grill on the lanai. Enjoy the exclusive social amenities The Strand has to offer including a gorgeous 32,000 square foot full service clubhouse with formal and casual dining, main club heated pool and spa, internet communication center with fax service, pro-shop, exercise facility, tennis club, unique botanical gardens and security guarded gated entry. * Tenant to pay a $10 fee (per decal) for an issuance of a gate decal in order to gain access into the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Ashford LN have any available units?
5901 Ashford LN has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5901 Ashford LN have?
Some of 5901 Ashford LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Ashford LN currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Ashford LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Ashford LN pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Ashford LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5901 Ashford LN offer parking?
No, 5901 Ashford LN does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Ashford LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Ashford LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Ashford LN have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Ashford LN has a pool.
Does 5901 Ashford LN have accessible units?
No, 5901 Ashford LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Ashford LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Ashford LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 Ashford LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 Ashford LN does not have units with air conditioning.
