565 Beachwalk CIR

Lovely, turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit with long lake views and a split floor plan. Beachwalk Gardens is located 1/2 mile east of Vanderbilt Beach and is within easy walking or biking distance to the beach. This area features many restaurants and great shopping. Beachwalk has a 24 hour manned, guarded entrance, clubhouse, two heated pools and spa, 6 lighted Har-Tru clay tennis courts, pickleball, bocce, fitness center and aerobics room with social calendar of activities.