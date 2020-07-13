565 Beachwalk CIR

Amenities
Lovely, turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit with long lake views and a split floor plan. Beachwalk Gardens is located 1/2 mile east of Vanderbilt Beach and is within easy walking or biking distance to the beach. This area features many restaurants and great shopping. Beachwalk has a 24 hour manned, guarded entrance, clubhouse, two heated pools and spa, 6 lighted Har-Tru clay tennis courts, pickleball, bocce, fitness center and aerobics room with social calendar of activities.