Collier County, FL
565 Beachwalk CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

565 Beachwalk CIR

565 Beachwalk Circle · (239) 449-1000
Location

565 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit T-202 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely, turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit with long lake views and a split floor plan. Beachwalk Gardens is located 1/2 mile east of Vanderbilt Beach and is within easy walking or biking distance to the beach. This area features many restaurants and great shopping. Beachwalk has a 24 hour manned, guarded entrance, clubhouse, two heated pools and spa, 6 lighted Har-Tru clay tennis courts, pickleball, bocce, fitness center and aerobics room with social calendar of activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Beachwalk CIR have any available units?
565 Beachwalk CIR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 565 Beachwalk CIR have?
Some of 565 Beachwalk CIR's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Beachwalk CIR currently offering any rent specials?
565 Beachwalk CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Beachwalk CIR pet-friendly?
No, 565 Beachwalk CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 565 Beachwalk CIR offer parking?
No, 565 Beachwalk CIR does not offer parking.
Does 565 Beachwalk CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Beachwalk CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Beachwalk CIR have a pool?
Yes, 565 Beachwalk CIR has a pool.
Does 565 Beachwalk CIR have accessible units?
No, 565 Beachwalk CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Beachwalk CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Beachwalk CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Beachwalk CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Beachwalk CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
