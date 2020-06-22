5630 Sherborn DR

Amenities
SUNSATIONAL SHERBORN WINTER RENTAL!! Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath, lake view, 1 car garage carriage home with huge lakefront covered lanai!! This spacious, wonderfully furnished home with plenty of easy parking! Enjoy one of the best locations in Naples Florida close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Mercato, historic downtown 5th and pristine white sand beaches. Amenities include a beautiful swimming pool, hot tub, tennis, clubhouse, fitness room and much more! Call today and secure your sunny Winter residence!!