Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:07 AM

5630 Sherborn DR

5630 Sherborn Drive · (239) 344-6428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5630 Sherborn Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SUNSATIONAL SHERBORN WINTER RENTAL!! Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath, lake view, 1 car garage carriage home with huge lakefront covered lanai!! This spacious, wonderfully furnished home with plenty of easy parking! Enjoy one of the best locations in Naples Florida close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Mercato, historic downtown 5th and pristine white sand beaches. Amenities include a beautiful swimming pool, hot tub, tennis, clubhouse, fitness room and much more! Call today and secure your sunny Winter residence!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Sherborn DR have any available units?
5630 Sherborn DR has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5630 Sherborn DR have?
Some of 5630 Sherborn DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Sherborn DR currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Sherborn DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Sherborn DR pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Sherborn DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5630 Sherborn DR offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Sherborn DR offers parking.
Does 5630 Sherborn DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5630 Sherborn DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Sherborn DR have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Sherborn DR has a pool.
Does 5630 Sherborn DR have accessible units?
No, 5630 Sherborn DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Sherborn DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Sherborn DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Sherborn DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Sherborn DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5630 Sherborn DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

