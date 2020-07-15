5300 Andover DR

Amenities

Pet-friendly rental available October 2020 and April 15-November 15 2021. No annual leases. Enjoy ease of living and peace of mind in this wonderfully expanded 2 BR+Den+Office Carlton Lakes condo. Entertain family and friends in the large great room overlooking the lake and the spacious den. An enclosed second lanai now serves as a private office, allowing you to work from home. When it's time to relax, yu'll be close to the community pool and just a short walk from the clubhouse, fitness center, fishing pier and tennis courts. You'll enjoy the peace of mind created by new impact resistant windows and hurricane-rated lanai screens. Internet, phone and cable TV are included. Carlton Lakes is a wonderful, active community just 5 miles from the beach and close to shopping and dining. Yes, close to everything, but serene enough to attract deer to the back yard every day!