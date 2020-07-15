All apartments in Collier County
5300 Andover DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5300 Andover DR

5300 Andover Drive · (239) 218-5495
Location

5300 Andover Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Pet-friendly rental available October 2020 and April 15-November 15 2021. No annual leases. Enjoy ease of living and peace of mind in this wonderfully expanded 2 BR+Den+Office Carlton Lakes condo. Entertain family and friends in the large great room overlooking the lake and the spacious den. An enclosed second lanai now serves as a private office, allowing you to work from home. When it's time to relax, yu'll be close to the community pool and just a short walk from the clubhouse, fitness center, fishing pier and tennis courts. You'll enjoy the peace of mind created by new impact resistant windows and hurricane-rated lanai screens. Internet, phone and cable TV are included. Carlton Lakes is a wonderful, active community just 5 miles from the beach and close to shopping and dining. Yes, close to everything, but serene enough to attract deer to the back yard every day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Andover DR have any available units?
5300 Andover DR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5300 Andover DR have?
Some of 5300 Andover DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Andover DR currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Andover DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Andover DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Andover DR is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Andover DR offer parking?
No, 5300 Andover DR does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Andover DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Andover DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Andover DR have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Andover DR has a pool.
Does 5300 Andover DR have accessible units?
No, 5300 Andover DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Andover DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Andover DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Andover DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Andover DR does not have units with air conditioning.
