All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5290 Ferrari Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
5290 Ferrari Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:25 AM

5290 Ferrari Avenue

5290 Ferrari Avenue · (239) 776-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5290 Ferrari Avenue, Collier County, FL 34142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in Ave Maria- This 4 bedroom with den Single Family home offers 3 bathrooms, open split floor plan. This immacalate pet friendly home with great views of the lake is a wonderful place to sit and relax with your morning coffee or afternoon wine. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. 3rd and 4th bedroom share a wonderful Jack and Jill bathroom.
Maple Ridge at Ave Maria is walking distance to the Piazza & Publix. Amenities offered include a private waterpark, 2 parks surrounding the area with walking/jogging trail as well as baseball, soccer and basketball.
Call Kim Reed, Broker Reed Property Management 239-776-1009

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have any available units?
5290 Ferrari Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have?
Some of 5290 Ferrari Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5290 Ferrari Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5290 Ferrari Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5290 Ferrari Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5290 Ferrari Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5290 Ferrari Avenue offers parking.
Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5290 Ferrari Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have a pool?
No, 5290 Ferrari Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5290 Ferrari Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5290 Ferrari Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5290 Ferrari Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5290 Ferrari Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5290 Ferrari Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity