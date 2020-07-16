5235 Myrtle LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet. Newly remodeled Master Bath with double vanities, soaking tub, shower and large walk in closet. Kitchen includes a wet bar and pantry, plenty of cabinet space and counter space. Interior laundry room is spacious for storage. Screened Lanai. Carport parking and concrete driveway. Property is fenced but there is a shared driveway, Parking in assigned areas only. Large backyard with mature trees for privacy

Owner pays for Lawn care and water. Tenant Pays, electric & cable. Sociable well behaved Dog may be permitted with owner approval.

Nice quiet neighborhood. There is no restriction on marked work vehicles, however the number of vehicles permitted at the residence may be limited.