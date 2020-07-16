All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

5235 Myrtle LN

5235 Myrtle Lane · (239) 821-4200
Location

5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet. Newly remodeled Master Bath with double vanities, soaking tub, shower and large walk in closet. Kitchen includes a wet bar and pantry, plenty of cabinet space and counter space. Interior laundry room is spacious for storage. Screened Lanai. Carport parking and concrete driveway. Property is fenced but there is a shared driveway, Parking in assigned areas only. Large backyard with mature trees for privacy
Owner pays for Lawn care and water. Tenant Pays, electric & cable. Sociable well behaved Dog may be permitted with owner approval.
Nice quiet neighborhood. There is no restriction on marked work vehicles, however the number of vehicles permitted at the residence may be limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Myrtle LN have any available units?
5235 Myrtle LN has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5235 Myrtle LN have?
Some of 5235 Myrtle LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Myrtle LN currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Myrtle LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Myrtle LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 Myrtle LN is pet friendly.
Does 5235 Myrtle LN offer parking?
Yes, 5235 Myrtle LN offers parking.
Does 5235 Myrtle LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5235 Myrtle LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Myrtle LN have a pool?
No, 5235 Myrtle LN does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Myrtle LN have accessible units?
No, 5235 Myrtle LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Myrtle LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 Myrtle LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Myrtle LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Myrtle LN does not have units with air conditioning.
