518 Captn Kate CT

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Seasonal Vacation property available now! This 2 bedroom plus den/2 bathroom ... turnkey furnished villa offers a large screened lanai with lake views great for entertaining and casual gatherings. Less than a mile from the beautiful beaches of Vanderbilt with Delnor Wiggins State Park make this a vacation home like none other. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings add to the open spacious feeling throughout, in-residence laundry room and lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage, gas grill included. Minutes to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Naples has to offer! Minutes from Mercato, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, fine dining, and I-75 for easy access to and from the airport. Don't miss this opportunity for a wonderful vacation in Vanderbilt Beach!