Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

518 Captn Kate CT

518 Capt'n Kate Court · (239) 325-3515
Location

518 Capt'n Kate Court, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Seasonal Vacation property available now! This 2 bedroom plus den/2 bathroom ... turnkey furnished villa offers a large screened lanai with lake views great for entertaining and casual gatherings. Less than a mile from the beautiful beaches of Vanderbilt with Delnor Wiggins State Park make this a vacation home like none other. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings add to the open spacious feeling throughout, in-residence laundry room and lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage, gas grill included. Minutes to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Naples has to offer! Minutes from Mercato, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, fine dining, and I-75 for easy access to and from the airport. Don't miss this opportunity for a wonderful vacation in Vanderbilt Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Captn Kate CT have any available units?
518 Captn Kate CT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Captn Kate CT have?
Some of 518 Captn Kate CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Captn Kate CT currently offering any rent specials?
518 Captn Kate CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Captn Kate CT pet-friendly?
No, 518 Captn Kate CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 518 Captn Kate CT offer parking?
Yes, 518 Captn Kate CT offers parking.
Does 518 Captn Kate CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Captn Kate CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Captn Kate CT have a pool?
No, 518 Captn Kate CT does not have a pool.
Does 518 Captn Kate CT have accessible units?
No, 518 Captn Kate CT does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Captn Kate CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Captn Kate CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Captn Kate CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Captn Kate CT does not have units with air conditioning.
