Rarely available villa in Beachwalk available. This beautifully updated 2 bedroom , 2 bath villa with multiple patios plus screened lanai offers maximum outdoor living. Extremely clean and well cared home is ideal for a relaxed lifestyle. Tile floor throughout provides easy maintenance. The community is less than 1 mile from Vanderbilt Beach and the Ritz Carlton. The guard gated community offers two pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, bocce court and a clubhouse with exercise room. The community is close to stores and restaurants and is located across from Pelican Bay. Available April 2020 for the off season.