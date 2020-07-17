5070 Blauvelt CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious coach home in a great location. Large bonus room has so many possibilities. 3 large bedrooms all with their own bathrooms, as well as an office with a day bed and the bonus room. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and is open to the large family room. The back bedroom could be considered a second master. It is very large, has a walk-in closest and en-suite bathroom. There are a lot of upgrades in this condo, including front load washer/dryer and high end wall mount 4K TVs with sound bars in living room and den.

Electricity is included with a seasonal rental only. Tenant pays electric bill for off-season and annual rentals.