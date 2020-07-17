All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5070 Blauvelt CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
5070 Blauvelt CT
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

5070 Blauvelt CT

5070 Blauvelt Court · (239) 572-3277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5070 Blauvelt Court, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious coach home in a great location. Large bonus room has so many possibilities. 3 large bedrooms all with their own bathrooms, as well as an office with a day bed and the bonus room. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and is open to the large family room. The back bedroom could be considered a second master. It is very large, has a walk-in closest and en-suite bathroom. There are a lot of upgrades in this condo, including front load washer/dryer and high end wall mount 4K TVs with sound bars in living room and den.
Electricity is included with a seasonal rental only. Tenant pays electric bill for off-season and annual rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Blauvelt CT have any available units?
5070 Blauvelt CT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5070 Blauvelt CT have?
Some of 5070 Blauvelt CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Blauvelt CT currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Blauvelt CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Blauvelt CT pet-friendly?
No, 5070 Blauvelt CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5070 Blauvelt CT offer parking?
No, 5070 Blauvelt CT does not offer parking.
Does 5070 Blauvelt CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5070 Blauvelt CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Blauvelt CT have a pool?
No, 5070 Blauvelt CT does not have a pool.
Does 5070 Blauvelt CT have accessible units?
No, 5070 Blauvelt CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Blauvelt CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5070 Blauvelt CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 Blauvelt CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5070 Blauvelt CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5070 Blauvelt CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity