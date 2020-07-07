All apartments in Collier County
5050 Blauvelt WAY

5050 Blauvelt Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

5050 Blauvelt Way, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit , 8-102 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rarely Available - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage, 1st floor end-unit is centrally located in the gated Banyan Woods development. With top-of-the-line appliances, an open eat-in-kitchen, a pantry, a formal dining area open to the living room allows you to relax or to entertain at ease. Relax in the screened lanai with views of the lake and pool areas. Close to Waterside shops, walk to the Carillon shopping center through your own community gate for groceries, or drive to the beach tram on Pine Ridge/Seagate Road in minutes. This furnished unit is available for a seasonal, out of season, or an annual rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have any available units?
5050 Blauvelt WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have?
Some of 5050 Blauvelt WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Blauvelt WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Blauvelt WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Blauvelt WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5050 Blauvelt WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Blauvelt WAY offers parking.
Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 Blauvelt WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5050 Blauvelt WAY has a pool.
Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have accessible units?
No, 5050 Blauvelt WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 Blauvelt WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 Blauvelt WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5050 Blauvelt WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
