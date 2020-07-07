5050 Blauvelt WAY

Amenities

Rarely Available - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage, 1st floor end-unit is centrally located in the gated Banyan Woods development. With top-of-the-line appliances, an open eat-in-kitchen, a pantry, a formal dining area open to the living room allows you to relax or to entertain at ease. Relax in the screened lanai with views of the lake and pool areas. Close to Waterside shops, walk to the Carillon shopping center through your own community gate for groceries, or drive to the beach tram on Pine Ridge/Seagate Road in minutes. This furnished unit is available for a seasonal, out of season, or an annual rental