Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport ice maker microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

NOW AVAILABLE AS AN ANNUAL LEASE IS THIS FURNISHED FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH CARPORT IN BEAUTIFUL CARLTON LAKES SUBDIVISION (BEHIND THE NEW SEED TO TABLE STORE). CONDO IS TASTEFULLY DECORATED AND FULLY FURNISHED FOR YOUR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE. NICE LAKEVIEW FROM THE LANAI AND MASTER BEDROOM. MASTER BATH WAS REDONE 2 YEARS AGO. OWNER WILL ALSO CONSIDER A SIX MONTH LEASE.