4796 Capri DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Now accepting rentals of 7 days or more! Available now for full season from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 and beyond. Enjoy your winter in Naples relaxing in this just renovated home - new interior and furnishings - never used! Owned by designers, comfort and uncluttered class prevail here. Three bedrooms feature a King bed in the Master, and a Queen and two Twin beds in the other two bedrooms. TV's in every bedroom, gas grill for your barbecue cookouts. Windows in every room, sliders and skylights provide a light and bright feel. Find serenity in the large private yard and beautifully landscaped grounds. Great central location, walk to the restaurants, shops and Publix on Neopolitian. Quiet neighborhood with low traffic.