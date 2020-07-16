All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4796 Capri DR

4796 Capri Drive · (239) 682-9408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4796 Capri Drive, Collier County, FL 34103

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Now accepting rentals of 7 days or more! Available now for full season from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 and beyond. Enjoy your winter in Naples relaxing in this just renovated home - new interior and furnishings - never used! Owned by designers, comfort and uncluttered class prevail here. Three bedrooms feature a King bed in the Master, and a Queen and two Twin beds in the other two bedrooms. TV's in every bedroom, gas grill for your barbecue cookouts. Windows in every room, sliders and skylights provide a light and bright feel. Find serenity in the large private yard and beautifully landscaped grounds. Great central location, walk to the restaurants, shops and Publix on Neopolitian. Quiet neighborhood with low traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4796 Capri DR have any available units?
4796 Capri DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4796 Capri DR have?
Some of 4796 Capri DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4796 Capri DR currently offering any rent specials?
4796 Capri DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4796 Capri DR pet-friendly?
No, 4796 Capri DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4796 Capri DR offer parking?
No, 4796 Capri DR does not offer parking.
Does 4796 Capri DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4796 Capri DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4796 Capri DR have a pool?
No, 4796 Capri DR does not have a pool.
Does 4796 Capri DR have accessible units?
No, 4796 Capri DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4796 Capri DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4796 Capri DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4796 Capri DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4796 Capri DR does not have units with air conditioning.
