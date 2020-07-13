441 Quail Forest BLVD

441 Quail Forest Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34105
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Updated second floor condo with elevator is a must see! It overlooks golf course and ponds. Washer & dryer in unit. Covered parking and just steps to the pool area. Close to shopping in North Naples. Ready for June 1st annual rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
