All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 425 Cove Tower DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
425 Cove Tower DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

425 Cove Tower DR

425 Cove Tower Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

425 Cove Tower Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
With a great location, this development has direct gulf access,is minutes from a full service public marina, boat launch, and State Park playground, shopping, fine dining, theaters, and airports. There is a beach shuttle service. Membership at the Yacht & Racquet Club available. Amenities include Clubhouse & Dining, Bocce, Pool, Tennis, Fitness and Wellness, member activities. Bike and jogging paths, spectacular views, preserves and the beautiful skyline are just a few of the enticements here. Golf available at Spanish Wells. Club membership pricing varies depending on the length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Cove Tower DR have any available units?
425 Cove Tower DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Cove Tower DR have?
Some of 425 Cove Tower DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Cove Tower DR currently offering any rent specials?
425 Cove Tower DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Cove Tower DR pet-friendly?
No, 425 Cove Tower DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 425 Cove Tower DR offer parking?
No, 425 Cove Tower DR does not offer parking.
Does 425 Cove Tower DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Cove Tower DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Cove Tower DR have a pool?
Yes, 425 Cove Tower DR has a pool.
Does 425 Cove Tower DR have accessible units?
No, 425 Cove Tower DR does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Cove Tower DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Cove Tower DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Cove Tower DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Cove Tower DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 425 Cove Tower DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity