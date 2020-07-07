425 Cove Tower DR

Amenities
With a great location, this development has direct gulf access,is minutes from a full service public marina, boat launch, and State Park playground, shopping, fine dining, theaters, and airports. There is a beach shuttle service. Membership at the Yacht & Racquet Club available. Amenities include Clubhouse & Dining, Bocce, Pool, Tennis, Fitness and Wellness, member activities. Bike and jogging paths, spectacular views, preserves and the beautiful skyline are just a few of the enticements here. Golf available at Spanish Wells. Club membership pricing varies depending on the length of stay.