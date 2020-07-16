420 Cove Tower DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit gym pool tennis court

It's all about the water views - feel like you are on a boat with view of Wiggins Pass and the Bay with year round sunsets. Tasteful upgrades include wood flooring in the main areas, Level 4 granite in the kitchen and baths, newer stainless appliances, custom backsplash, newer shower tiling and seamless shower door. Fresh paint, newer AC & WH, electric shutters and plantation shutters make this home ready to walk in and love! Tastefully furnished and decorated. A transfer membership to the Tarpon Cove Club is available (boat shuttle to Wiggins Beach, tennis, fitness center, clubhouse with full restaurant, tiki bar, bocce ball, fire pit, pool, boat slips for lease, etc). Live in Coastal Naples at a great value!