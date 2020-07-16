All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:01 AM

420 Cove Tower DR

420 Cove Tower Drive · (239) 822-2190
Location

420 Cove Tower Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
tennis court
It's all about the water views - feel like you are on a boat with view of Wiggins Pass and the Bay with year round sunsets. Tasteful upgrades include wood flooring in the main areas, Level 4 granite in the kitchen and baths, newer stainless appliances, custom backsplash, newer shower tiling and seamless shower door. Fresh paint, newer AC & WH, electric shutters and plantation shutters make this home ready to walk in and love! Tastefully furnished and decorated. A transfer membership to the Tarpon Cove Club is available (boat shuttle to Wiggins Beach, tennis, fitness center, clubhouse with full restaurant, tiki bar, bocce ball, fire pit, pool, boat slips for lease, etc). Live in Coastal Naples at a great value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Cove Tower DR have any available units?
420 Cove Tower DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Cove Tower DR have?
Some of 420 Cove Tower DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Cove Tower DR currently offering any rent specials?
420 Cove Tower DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Cove Tower DR pet-friendly?
No, 420 Cove Tower DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 420 Cove Tower DR offer parking?
No, 420 Cove Tower DR does not offer parking.
Does 420 Cove Tower DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Cove Tower DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Cove Tower DR have a pool?
Yes, 420 Cove Tower DR has a pool.
Does 420 Cove Tower DR have accessible units?
No, 420 Cove Tower DR does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Cove Tower DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Cove Tower DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Cove Tower DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Cove Tower DR has units with air conditioning.
