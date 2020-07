Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Located on one of the best streets in Windstar, this 3 bedroom, den, 3 bath with pool is immaculate, spacious, private, and comfortable. Located just steps from the Windstar Club. For additional charges, owner will transfer SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP to tenant for rental period. All amenities of Club are included in SOCIAL except golf.