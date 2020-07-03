All apartments in Collier County
3850 Sawgrass WAY
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

3850 Sawgrass WAY

3850 Sawgrass Way · (239) 465-7947
Location

3850 Sawgrass Way, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
You will love this great condo in Cedar Hammock. This luxury golfing community with 24-hour attended Guardhouse is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Still it is only minutes away from shopping, dining, museums, and the beaches of Naples and Marco Island. Enjoy quiet time as you languish on either the front lanai or the rear. Or enjoy the prestigious 18-hole championship golf course and the many activities that are offered. Enjoy dining in or at the onsite remodeled restaurant. Har-Tru Tennis courts, Pro Shop, Locker Rooms, Club House, Bike and Jog Paths await you.
This first floor waterfront unit overlooks the 3rd hold, with a distant wooded area view. Once here you will look forward to your return.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have any available units?
3850 Sawgrass WAY has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have?
Some of 3850 Sawgrass WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Sawgrass WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Sawgrass WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Sawgrass WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3850 Sawgrass WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY offer parking?
No, 3850 Sawgrass WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3850 Sawgrass WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have a pool?
No, 3850 Sawgrass WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have accessible units?
No, 3850 Sawgrass WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 Sawgrass WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 Sawgrass WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3850 Sawgrass WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
