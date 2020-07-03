3850 Sawgrass WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

You will love this great condo in Cedar Hammock. This luxury golfing community with 24-hour attended Guardhouse is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Still it is only minutes away from shopping, dining, museums, and the beaches of Naples and Marco Island. Enjoy quiet time as you languish on either the front lanai or the rear. Or enjoy the prestigious 18-hole championship golf course and the many activities that are offered. Enjoy dining in or at the onsite remodeled restaurant. Har-Tru Tennis courts, Pro Shop, Locker Rooms, Club House, Bike and Jog Paths await you.

This first floor waterfront unit overlooks the 3rd hold, with a distant wooded area view. Once here you will look forward to your return.