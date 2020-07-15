All apartments in Collier County
3790 Sawgrass WAY
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:26 PM

3790 Sawgrass WAY

3790 Sawgrass Way · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3790 Sawgrass Way, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3233 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
tennis court
Rented for 2021 Season. Cedar Hammock is a gated community with a 24-hour attended guardhouse for maximum security. This beautifully designed 400 acre community devoted over half of the land to lakes and preserves. The 18-hole championship golf course designed by Gordon Lewis and Jed Azinger. The golf course offers five sets of tees and fast-putting greens are Ultra dwarf TifEagle grass. The amenities include Har-Tru tennis courts, four community pools, and aqua driving range and a 20,000 square-foot clubhouse. The clubhouse features a fitness center, restaurant that offers fine and casual dining, locker rooms, and pro shop. Cedar Hammock is just 15 minutes from the beautiful Naples beach. Physicians Regional Medical Center and Edison State College are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have any available units?
3790 Sawgrass WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have?
Some of 3790 Sawgrass WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Sawgrass WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Sawgrass WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Sawgrass WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3790 Sawgrass WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY offer parking?
No, 3790 Sawgrass WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3790 Sawgrass WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3790 Sawgrass WAY has a pool.
Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have accessible units?
No, 3790 Sawgrass WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 Sawgrass WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Sawgrass WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 Sawgrass WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
