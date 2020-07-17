3730 Fieldstone BLVD

Amenities

Annual Rental in Naples - Fieldstone Village in Wilshire Lakes, a gated community, now offering a 3 bedroom 2 bath condo for an annual lease term located on the 1st floor with an assigned carport space. This beauty has a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tile throughout (no carpet), large eat in kitchen and separate dining room, and on an end unit for extra privacy when sitting on your screened lanai. This property is fully furnished with very modern decor.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.