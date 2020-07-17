All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

3730 Fieldstone BLVD

3730 Fieldstone Boulevard · (239) 482-8040
Location

3730 Fieldstone Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-101 · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Annual Rental in Naples - Fieldstone Village in Wilshire Lakes, a gated community, now offering a 3 bedroom 2 bath condo for an annual lease term located on the 1st floor with an assigned carport space. This beauty has a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tile throughout (no carpet), large eat in kitchen and separate dining room, and on an end unit for extra privacy when sitting on your screened lanai. This property is fully furnished with very modern decor.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have any available units?
3730 Fieldstone BLVD has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have?
Some of 3730 Fieldstone BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Fieldstone BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Fieldstone BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Fieldstone BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD offers parking.
Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have a pool?
No, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Fieldstone BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Fieldstone BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
