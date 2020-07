Amenities

Immaculate, freshly painted and upgraded, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Bougain Village at Queens Park. This home offers tile flooring throughout with volume ceilings, desirable open floor plan, granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. The living room opens to a screened lanai with large in-ground pool surrounded by tropical landscaping offering privacy. This property is conveniently located 4 1/2 miles from downtown Naples and breathtaking Gulf beaches.