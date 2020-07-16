All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

3685 Amberly Circle D-105

3685 Amberly Circle · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
Location

3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
putting green
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw

Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club. This nicely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with lanai open is perfect for your next golf vacation. Condo has views on two sides with lake and golf view. Great Western exposure for sunset skies.

Condo features large laundry room, eat-in kitchen. Only steps away from the community heated pool, spa and tennis. Community offers golf, putting green, on site restaurant, library and fitness center. Golf membership is also transferrable with request. Close to 5th Ave. and the beach. Rental rate includes electric, water, basic cable, & Wi-Fi.

RENTAL RATES:

High Season (Jan - Apr) .. $2995/month
Off Season (May-Sept).. $2195/month
Low Season (Oct-Dec) .. $2395/month

**Sorry, No Pets Allowed**

(RLNE1863735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have any available units?
3685 Amberly Circle D-105 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have?
Some of 3685 Amberly Circle D-105's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 currently offering any rent specials?
3685 Amberly Circle D-105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 pet-friendly?
No, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 offer parking?
No, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 does not offer parking.
Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have a pool?
Yes, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 has a pool.
Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have accessible units?
No, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 does not have accessible units.
Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3685 Amberly Circle D-105 does not have units with air conditioning.
