3685 Amberly Circle D-105

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green gym pool tennis court clubhouse

*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw



Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club. This nicely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with lanai open is perfect for your next golf vacation. Condo has views on two sides with lake and golf view. Great Western exposure for sunset skies.



Condo features large laundry room, eat-in kitchen. Only steps away from the community heated pool, spa and tennis. Community offers golf, putting green, on site restaurant, library and fitness center. Golf membership is also transferrable with request. Close to 5th Ave. and the beach. Rental rate includes electric, water, basic cable, & Wi-Fi.



RENTAL RATES:



High Season (Jan - Apr) .. $2995/month

Off Season (May-Sept).. $2195/month

Low Season (Oct-Dec) .. $2395/month



**Sorry, No Pets Allowed**



(RLNE1863735)